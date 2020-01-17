LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 672, 8876

Evening: 624, 9395

Fantasy 5: 2, 4, 27, 29, 33

Double Play: 2, 5, 19, 24, 27

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 6, 14, 15, 17, 27, 29, 30, 40, 47, 48, 52, 54, 59, 60, 62, 64, 67, 70, 72, 76, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 10, 5, J, 6, 9

Mega Millions: 3, 25, 30, 54, 70; 9

Friday jackpot: $103M

