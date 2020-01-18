Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Jan. 18:

Classic Lotto 47: 19-23-33-34-37-38

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Poker Lotto: QH-QS-7C-3D-2H

Midday Daily 3: 6-1-4

Midday Daily 4: 6-3-8-8

Daily 3: 8-1-7

Daily 4: 9-2-8-5

Fantasy 5: 04-09-24-27-29

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 06-07-08-16-19-20-24-25-26-30-34-36-38-41-42-44-48-54-58-66-67-69

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $116 million

Powerball: 20-24-38-56-68, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

