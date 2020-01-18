Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 18
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Jan. 18:
Classic Lotto 47: 19-23-33-34-37-38
Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million
Poker Lotto: QH-QS-7C-3D-2H
Midday Daily 3: 6-1-4
Midday Daily 4: 6-3-8-8
Daily 3: 8-1-7
Daily 4: 9-2-8-5
Fantasy 5: 04-09-24-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 06-07-08-16-19-20-24-25-26-30-34-36-38-41-42-44-48-54-58-66-67-69
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Powerball: 20-24-38-56-68, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
