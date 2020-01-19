Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Jan. 19
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 417, 1547
Evening: 289, 1222
Fantasy 5: 4, 10, 18, 19, 24
Double Play: 17, 18, 27, 35, 36
Monday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 6, 7, 9, 11, 20, 25, 26, 30, 32, 43, 48, 53, 54, 55, 56, 58, 61, 66, 70, 71, 75, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♠, 8♦, 10♦, K♥, 4♣
