These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 416, 7723

Evening: 492, 9516

Fantasy 5: 4, 8, 34, 35, 38

Double Play: 5, 18, 21, 33, 35

Tuesday jackpot: $116K

Keno: 3, 5, 7, 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 23, 35, 37, 38, 42, 51, 52, 58, 61, 62, 65, 66, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: 10, 4, 5, 6, 7

Lucky for Life: 4, 7, 8, 18, 27; 5

