Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Jan. 20
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 416, 7723
Evening: 492, 9516
Fantasy 5: 4, 8, 34, 35, 38
Double Play: 5, 18, 21, 33, 35
Tuesday jackpot: $116K
Keno: 3, 5, 7, 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 23, 35, 37, 38, 42, 51, 52, 58, 61, 62, 65, 66, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: 10♦, 4♠, 5♦, 6♥, 7♣
Lucky for Life: 4, 7, 8, 18, 27; 5
