Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 21
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 905, 6730
Evening: 183, 9517
Fantasy 5: 14, 16, 28, 30, 33
Double Play: 11, 17, 20, 24, 34
Wednesday jackpot: $148K
Keno: 2, 5, 10, 13, 15, 16, 21, 28, 30, 35, 38, 43, 45, 50, 54, 65, 66, 67, 73, 76, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 4♦, 8♥, J♣, Q♦, 5♥
