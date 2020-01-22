LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 864, 5231

Evening: 043, 8200

Fantasy 5: 5, 10, 20, 36, 38

Double Play: 4, 11, 12, 28, 36

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 9, 11, 14, 16, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 35, 37, 38, 45, 53, 54, 56, 57, 61, 68, 75, 76

Poker Lotto: 2, J, 2, Q, K

Classic Lotto: 1, 2, 31, 36, 45, 47

Double Play: 10, 20, 22, 25, 36, 44

Saturday jackpot: $2.3M

