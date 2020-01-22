Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 22
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 864, 5231
Evening: 043, 8200
Fantasy 5: 5, 10, 20, 36, 38
Double Play: 4, 11, 12, 28, 36
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 9, 11, 14, 16, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 35, 37, 38, 45, 53, 54, 56, 57, 61, 68, 75, 76
Poker Lotto: 2♠, J♠, 2♦, Q♦, K♠
Classic Lotto: 1, 2, 31, 36, 45, 47
Double Play: 10, 20, 22, 25, 36, 44
Saturday jackpot: $2.3M
