Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Jan. 23
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 882, 0791
Evening: 261, 8337
Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 15, 29, 31
Double Play: 9, 13, 20, 22, 36
Friday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 2, 3, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 26, 40, 41, 48, 55, 57, 60, 62, 66, 71, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: J♥, 8♥, 2♠, 7♠, 2♥
Lucky for Life: 11, 25, 28, 33, 42; 18
