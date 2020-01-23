LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 882, 0791

Evening: 261, 8337

Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 15, 29, 31

Double Play: 9, 13, 20, 22, 36

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 2, 3, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 26, 40, 41, 48, 55, 57, 60, 62, 66, 71, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: J, 8, 2, 7, 2

Lucky for Life: 11, 25, 28, 33, 42; 18

