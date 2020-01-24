LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday, Jan. 24:

Midday: 968, 7474

Evening: 980, 4530

Fantasy 5: 9, 14, 19, 20, 32

Double Play: 5, 12, 14, 17, 32

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 3, 4, 8, 12, 16, 21, 24, 25, 29, 32, 33, 41, 42, 48, 53, 59, 62, 63, 69, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 10, 5, 6, K, 9

Mega Millions: 3, 4, 18, 23, 38; 24

Friday Jackpot: $130M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/24/michigan-lottery-numbers/41061333/