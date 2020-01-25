Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 03-04-11-18-36-47

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Poker Lotto: QS-KS-7C-10D-3H

Midday Daily 3: 7-9-3

Midday Daily 4: 4-2-8-1

Daily 3: 0-8-5

Daily 4: 6-1-1-2

Fantasy 5: 01-08-16-18-26

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno: 11-14-15-16-22-23-24-27-30-36-39-43-45-46-47-54-56-58-63-70-73-74

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $141 million

Powerball: 02-09-17-36-67, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

