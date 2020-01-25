Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 25
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 03-04-11-18-36-47
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
Poker Lotto: QS-KS-7C-10D-3H
Midday Daily 3: 7-9-3
Midday Daily 4: 4-2-8-1
Daily 3: 0-8-5
Daily 4: 6-1-1-2
Fantasy 5: 01-08-16-18-26
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno: 11-14-15-16-22-23-24-27-30-36-39-43-45-46-47-54-56-58-63-70-73-74
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $141 million
Powerball: 02-09-17-36-67, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
