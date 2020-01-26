Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Jan. 26
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 316, 3635
Evening: 171, 8515
Fantasy 5: 15, 18, 26, 29, 36
Double Play: 4, 28, 29, 30, 33
Monday jackpot: $152K
Keno: 5, 6, 11, 12, 16, 17, 28, 31, 34, 37, 39, 40, 43, 44, 48, 52, 53, 54, 68, 69, 70, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♥, 6♦, 4♠, 10♥, K♠
