These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 316, 3635

Evening: 171, 8515

Fantasy 5: 15, 18, 26, 29, 36

Double Play: 4, 28, 29, 30, 33

Monday jackpot: $152K

Keno: 5, 6, 11, 12, 16, 17, 28, 31, 34, 37, 39, 40, 43, 44, 48, 52, 53, 54, 68, 69, 70, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, 6, 4, 10, K

