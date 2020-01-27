Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Jan. 27
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 420, 3337
Evening: 376, 4447
Fantasy 5: 7, 18, 27, 34, 37
Double Play: 6, 11, 16, 24, 35
Tuesday jackpot: $187K
Keno: 4, 7, 9, 10, 12, 18, 22, 34, 35, 37, 39, 42, 46, 47, 48, 53, 60, 64, 66, 72, 73, 77
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 9♠, Q♠, 6♠, J♣
Lucky for Life: 1, 7, 17, 22, 29; 15
