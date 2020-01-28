Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 28
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 411, 5895
Evening: 035, 2830
Fantasy 5: 3, 6, 11, 28, 36
Double Play: 1, 2, 17, 24, 33
Wednesday jackpot: $240K
Keno: 1, 2, 7, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 27, 37, 39, 43, 44, 52, 54, 55, 65, 67, 73, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 3♣, K♣, 2♥, 10♦, 5♠
Mega Millions: 17, 36, 47, 51, 62; 21
Tuesday jackpot: $141M
