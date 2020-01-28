LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 411, 5895

Evening: 035, 2830

Fantasy 5: 3, 6, 11, 28, 36

Double Play: 1, 2, 17, 24, 33

Wednesday jackpot: $240K

Keno: 1, 2, 7, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 27, 37, 39, 43, 44, 52, 54, 55, 65, 67, 73, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 3, K, 2, 10, 5

Mega Millions: 17, 36, 47, 51, 62; 21

Tuesday jackpot: $141M

