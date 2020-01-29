Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 29
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 423, 6338
Evening: 571, 5945
Fantasy 5: 9, 13, 14, 19, 29
Double Play: 1, 11, 17, 25, 30
Thursday jackpot: $291K
Keno: 4, 13, 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 36, 37, 40, 42, 47, 49, 56, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: J♠, 3♦, 3♠, 6♠, K♠
Classic Lotto: 4, 7, 17, 29, 43, 44
Double Play: 17, 33, 37, 40, 43, 44
Saturday jackpot: $2.9M
Powerball: 9, 12, 15, 31, 60; 2
Wednesday jackpot: $394M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/01/29/michigan-lottery-numbers/41108243/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments