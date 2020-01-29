LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 423, 6338

Evening: 571, 5945

Fantasy 5: 9, 13, 14, 19, 29

Double Play: 1, 11, 17, 25, 30

Thursday jackpot: $291K

Keno: 4, 13, 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 36, 37, 40, 42, 47, 49, 56, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: J, 3, 3, 6, K

Classic Lotto: 4, 7, 17, 29, 43, 44

Double Play: 17, 33, 37, 40, 43, 44

Saturday jackpot: $2.9M

Powerball: 9, 12, 15, 31, 60; 2

Wednesday jackpot: $394M

