Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Jan. 30
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 735, 9123
Evening: 371, 6285
Fantasy 5: 13, 16, 27, 28, 38
Double Play: 3, 4, 12, 25, 30
Friday jackpot: $347K
Keno: 3, 5, 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, 29, 34, 35, 36, 43, 48, 49, 63, 64, 70, 76, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♦, Q♣, 3♣, J♠, 9♦
Lucky for Life: 4, 6, 8, 18, 39; 15
