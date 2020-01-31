LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 318, 1731

Evening: 746, 4601

Fantasy 5: 3, 9, 14, 21, 22

Double Play: 1, 4, 23, 30, 37

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 26, 30, 37, 39, 45, 46, 48, 52, 61, 65, 71, 73, 75, 76, 80

Poker Lotto: 4, 6, 3, 3, 10

