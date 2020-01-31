Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Jan. 31
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 318, 1731
Evening: 746, 4601
Fantasy 5: 3, 9, 14, 21, 22
Double Play: 1, 4, 23, 30, 37
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 4, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 26, 30, 37, 39, 45, 46, 48, 52, 61, 65, 71, 73, 75, 76, 80
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 6♣, 3♣, 3♦, 10♠
