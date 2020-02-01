Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Feb. 1:

Classic Lotto 47: 02-05-13-30-31-38

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Poker Lotto: 8C-10C-3D-6D-8H

Midday Daily 3: 4-2-4

Midday Daily 4: 1-2-4-2

Daily 3: 4-2-6

Daily 4: 9-4-0-6

Fantasy 5: 07-19-22-29-30

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 01-02-04-08-10-13-16-19-21-30-32-37-39-43-51-54-64-66-69-70-71-74

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Powerball: 12-33-54-57-60, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 4

