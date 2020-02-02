Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Feb. 2
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 148, 3305
Evening: 496, 1848
Fantasy 5: 3, 20, 21, 28, 38
Double Play: 1, 2, 8, 9, 38
Monday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 10, 11, 13, 15, 23, 27, 28, 31, 45, 46, 47, 52, 53, 59, 60, 62, 68, 71, 75, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 5♠, 5♥, 2♣, Q♥
