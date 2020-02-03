Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Feb. 3
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 276, 7759
Evening: 074, 5749
Fantasy 5: 2, 10, 20, 27, 38
Double Play: 2, 26, 29, 33, 39
Tuesday jackpot: $120K
Keno: 3, 10, 12, 14, 17, 18, 20, 23, 31, 34, 35, 37, 40, 41, 42, 44, 50, 51, 53, 66, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♥, 10♣, J♣, 9♠, 9♥
Lucky for Life: 2, 9, 34, 36, 48; 13
