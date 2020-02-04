Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 4
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 472, 1430
Evening: 400, 8056
Fantasy 5: 15, 22, 24, 25, 36
Double Play: 3, 7, 14, 23, 39
Wednesday jackpot: $154K
Keno: 2, 5, 11, 23, 29, 32, 35, 37, 41, 44, 45, 46, 49, 53, 55, 58, 59, 60, 65, 74, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: J♥, 8♠, 5♥, 2♠, 4♣
Mega Millions: 32, 48, 50, 51, 64; 10
Tuesday jackpot: $168M
