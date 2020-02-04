LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 472, 1430

Evening: 400, 8056

Fantasy 5: 15, 22, 24, 25, 36

Double Play: 3, 7, 14, 23, 39

Wednesday jackpot: $154K

Keno: 2, 5, 11, 23, 29, 32, 35, 37, 41, 44, 45, 46, 49, 53, 55, 58, 59, 60, 65, 74, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 8, 5, 2, 4

Mega Millions: 32, 48, 50, 51, 64; 10

Tuesday jackpot: $168M

