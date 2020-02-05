Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 5
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 883, 1007
Evening: 199, 6006
Fantasy 5: 1, 3, 13, 29, 37
Double Play: 1, 9, 10, 17, 27
Thursday jackpot: $193K
Keno: 4, 12, 15, 21, 23, 24, 29, 31, 38, 40, 42, 48, 52, 56, 58, 66, 68, 70, 71, 72, 75, 77
Poker Lotto: 4♠, K♣, 9♦, J♦, 5♠
Classic Lotto: 15, 21, 24, 40, 41, 47
Double Play: 4, 5, 17, 26, 28, 38
Saturday jackpot: $3.35M
Powerball: 23, 30, 35, 41, 57; 2
Wednesday jackpot: $50M
