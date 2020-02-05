LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 883, 1007

Evening: 199, 6006

Fantasy 5: 1, 3, 13, 29, 37

Double Play: 1, 9, 10, 17, 27

Thursday jackpot: $193K

Keno: 4, 12, 15, 21, 23, 24, 29, 31, 38, 40, 42, 48, 52, 56, 58, 66, 68, 70, 71, 72, 75, 77

Poker Lotto: 4, K, 9, J, 5

Classic Lotto: 15, 21, 24, 40, 41, 47

Double Play: 4, 5, 17, 26, 28, 38

Saturday jackpot: $3.35M

Powerball: 23, 30, 35, 41, 57; 2

Wednesday jackpot: $50M

