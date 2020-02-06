Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Feb. 6
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 359, 2456
Evening: 689, 2469
Fantasy 5: 6, 11, 19, 23, 26
Double Play: 1, 2, 15, 25, 26
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 4, 6, 7, 18, 24, 27, 28, 29, 41, 42, 44, 47, 51, 55, 58, 60, 64, 70, 71, 74, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 5♦, 7♣, 2♥, 4♥, J♣
Lucky for Life: 18, 30, 31, 33, 34; 16
