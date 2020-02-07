LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 494, 0287

Evening: 952, 1174

Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 18, 28, 34

Double Play: 3, 9, 25, 30, 32

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 6, 10, 13, 17, 25, 29, 32, 34, 35, 36, 44, 47, 54, 56, 59, 62, 66, 70, 71, 72, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: A, 7, 4, 9, A

Mega Millions: 9, 14, 27, 36, 52; 4

Friday jackpot: $187M

