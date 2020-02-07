Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Feb. 7
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 494, 0287
Evening: 952, 1174
Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 18, 28, 34
Double Play: 3, 9, 25, 30, 32
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 6, 10, 13, 17, 25, 29, 32, 34, 35, 36, 44, 47, 54, 56, 59, 62, 66, 70, 71, 72, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: A♥, 7♠, 4♥, 9♥, A♠
Mega Millions: 9, 14, 27, 36, 52; 4
Friday jackpot: $187M
