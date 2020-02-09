LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Feb. 8:

Classic Lotto 47: 06-07-12-16-18-46

Estimated jackpot: $3.35 million

Poker Lotto: JS-KS-7D-8D-10D

Midday Daily 3: 3-6-4

Midday Daily 4: 7-0-9-5

Daily 3: 2-5-5

Daily 4: 5-3-8-0

Fantasy 5: 08-09-32-33-38

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 04-11-12-13-17-18-19-23-24-28-29-32-33-39-45-47-48-51-60-71-74-75

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $202 million

Powerball: 35-49-50-59-66, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

