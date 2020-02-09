Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Feb. 9
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 170, 8166
Evening: 142, 5495
Fantasy 5: 8, 16, 17, 21, 33
Double Play: 17, 22, 30, 37, 39
Monday jackpot: $120K
Keno: 8, 14, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 35, 37, 39, 58, 63, 64, 66, 67, 70, 72, 75, 77, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♣, 6♥, Q♠, 2♦, K♠
