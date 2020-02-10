LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 475, 8504

Evening: 176, 1529

Fantasy 5: 13, 26, 30, 35, 39

Double Play: 10, 18, 22, 27, 28

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 4, 5, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, 27, 37, 43, 46, 47, 51, 54, 56, 58, 61, 63, 64, 65, 77

Poker Lotto: 10, 3, Q, 2, 6

