Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Feb. 10
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 475, 8504
Evening: 176, 1529
Fantasy 5: 13, 26, 30, 35, 39
Double Play: 10, 18, 22, 27, 28
Tuesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 4, 5, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, 27, 37, 43, 46, 47, 51, 54, 56, 58, 61, 63, 64, 65, 77
Poker Lotto: 10♣, 3♣, Q♦, 2♥, 6♥
