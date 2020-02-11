Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 11
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 283, 6678
Evening: 039, 2883
Fantasy 5: 5, 7, 27, 28, 29
Double Play: 16, 22, 25, 28, 33
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 6, 10, 16, 17, 19, 20, 32, 33, 36, 38, 44, 46, 50, 53, 56, 57, 58, 68, 69, 71, 73
Poker Lotto: J♣, A♥, K♣, 6♠, 5♦
