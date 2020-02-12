Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 5
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 403, 6964
Evening: 941, 6792
Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 12, 21, 23
Double Play: 2, 4, 5, 16, 35
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 6, 9, 10, 13, 20, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 40, 46, 49, 51, 53, 57, 60, 67, 68, 69, 72, 76
Poker Lotto: 9♥, 9♦, K♠, 10♦, A
Classic Lotto: 23, 24, 36, 42, 44, 47
Double Play: 2, 9, 12, 13, 31, 46
Saturday jackpot: $1.05M
