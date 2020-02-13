Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Feb. 13
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 419, 7209
Evening: 092, 1701
Fantasy 5: 6, 10, 19, 22, 36
Double Play: 1, 4, 13, 22, 27
Friday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 2, 7, 11, 18, 19, 25, 26, 28, 33, 34, 38, 40, 41, 42, 44, 46, 50, 51, 57, 59, 68, 73
Poker Lotto: Q♦, 7♦, Q♣, 2♦, 3♠
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/02/13/michigan-lottery-numbers/111319812/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments