Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Feb. 14
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 297, 9177
Evening: 504, 7072
Fantasy 5: 7, 12, 15, 17, 38
Double Play: 8, 10, 11, 15, 27
Saturday jackpot: $122K
Keno: 2, 5, 7, 12, 14, 22, 26, 30, 38, 39, 50, 56, 57, 59, 61, 62, 63, 64, 72, 75, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: A♥, 9♥, 5♦, 6♦, 7♠
Mega Millions: 10, 32, 48, 54, 55; 18
Friday jackpot: $40M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/02/14/michigan-lottery-numbers/111325786/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments