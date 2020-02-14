LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 297, 9177

Evening: 504, 7072

Fantasy 5: 7, 12, 15, 17, 38

Double Play: 8, 10, 11, 15, 27

Saturday jackpot: $122K

Keno: 2, 5, 7, 12, 14, 22, 26, 30, 38, 39, 50, 56, 57, 59, 61, 62, 63, 64, 72, 75, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: A, 9, 5, 6, 7

Mega Millions: 10, 32, 48, 54, 55; 18

Friday jackpot: $40M

