Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Feb. 16
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 546, 0406
Evening: 314, 7792
Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 11, 17, 19
Double Play: 3, 22, 24, 35, 38
Monday jackpot: $190K
Keno: 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 39, 40, 47, 51, 52, 54, 57, 61, 62, 72, 75, 77
Poker Lotto: 4♣, A♥, 8♠, 10♣, 6♦
