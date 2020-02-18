Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 18
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 583, 8899
Evening: 488, 9726
Fantasy 5: 1, 12, 22, 27, 39
Double Play: 5, 24, 29, 33, 37
Tuesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 7, 9, 16, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 43, 48, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 68, 69, 73, 75, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♥, 10♦, J♦, 7♦, A♠
