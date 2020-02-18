LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 583, 8899

Evening: 488, 9726

Fantasy 5: 1, 12, 22, 27, 39

Double Play: 5, 24, 29, 33, 37

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 3, 7, 9, 16, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 43, 48, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 68, 69, 73, 75, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, 10, J, 7, A

