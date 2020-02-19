Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 19
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 594, 6095
Evening: 181, 7157
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 4, 20, 29
Double Play: 12, 22, 24, 31, 38
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 5, 6, 8, 13, 17, 23, 25, 26, 30, 35, 40, 41, 44, 47, 53, 54, 56, 64, 67, 68, 69, 78
Poker Lotto: 5♣, 3♣, Q♥, 3♦, Q♦
Classic Lotto: 4, 12, 18, 20, 30, 38
Double Play: 2, 9, 13, 15, 40, 44
Saturday jackpot: $1.1M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/02/19/michigan-lottery-numbers/111336606/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments