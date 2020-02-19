LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 594, 6095

Evening: 181, 7157

Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 4, 20, 29

Double Play: 12, 22, 24, 31, 38

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 5, 6, 8, 13, 17, 23, 25, 26, 30, 35, 40, 41, 44, 47, 53, 54, 56, 64, 67, 68, 69, 78

Poker Lotto: 5, 3, Q, 3, Q

Classic Lotto: 4, 12, 18, 20, 30, 38

Double Play: 2, 9, 13, 15, 40, 44

Saturday jackpot: $1.1M

