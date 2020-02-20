Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Feb. 20
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 776, 9152
Evening: 696, 0886
Fantasy 5: 13, 24, 26, 32, 38
Double Play: 10, 15, 26, 31, 33
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 5, 9, 14, 16, 17, 19, 27, 29, 31, 36, 42, 44, 55, 58, 60, 63, 65, 70, 71, 72, 80
Poker Lotto: A♠, 9♠, 6♣, 4♦, A♥
