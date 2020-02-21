Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Feb. 21
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 117, 9870
Evening: 817, 7188
Fantasy 5: 5, 9, 11, 14, 23
Double Play: 10, 16, 27, 33, 37
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 6, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 21, 24, 34, 38, 41, 45, 48, 54, 62, 65, 69, 75, 76 , 79
Poker Lotto: 6♣, A♦, 2♣, 4♠, 3♠
