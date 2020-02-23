Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Feb. 23:

Classic Lotto 47: 05-16-22-36-42-43

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

Poker Lotto: AD-KH-QS-7D-9D

Midday Daily 3: 6-6-4

Midday Daily 4: 8-1-0-1

Daily 3: 8-3-3

Daily 4: 8-1-6-7

Fantasy 5: 06-12-23-27-32

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 02-06-10-24-26-29-32-34-35-36-40-49-50-53-55-59-63-64-65-67-72-76

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Powerball: 25-37-39-61-62, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

