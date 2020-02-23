Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Feb. 23
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Feb. 23:
Classic Lotto 47: 05-16-22-36-42-43
Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million
Poker Lotto: AD-KH-QS-7D-9D
Midday Daily 3: 6-6-4
Midday Daily 4: 8-1-0-1
Daily 3: 8-3-3
Daily 4: 8-1-6-7
Fantasy 5: 06-12-23-27-32
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno: 02-06-10-24-26-29-32-34-35-36-40-49-50-53-55-59-63-64-65-67-72-76
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball: 25-37-39-61-62, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/02/23/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-feb/111364536/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments