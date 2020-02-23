Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Feb. 23
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 642, 2615
Evening: 954, 2955
Fantasy 5: 5, 21, 33, 36, 38
Double Play: 2, 6, 27, 28, 32
Monday jackpot: $122K
Keno: 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 19, 21, 22, 25, 36, 37, 40, 44, 47, 56, 60, 61, 65, 68, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♠, A♦, 10♥, 8♥, A♥
