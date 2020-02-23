LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 642, 2615

Evening: 954, 2955

Fantasy 5: 5, 21, 33, 36, 38

Double Play: 2, 6, 27, 28, 32

Monday jackpot: $122K

Keno: 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 19, 21, 22, 25, 36, 37, 40, 44, 47, 56, 60, 61, 65, 68, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, A, 10, 8, A

