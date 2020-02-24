Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Feb. 24
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 749, 0426
Evening: 837, 3735
Fantasy 5: 1, 10, 17, 19, 27
Double Play: 8, 11, 26, 37, 39
Tuesday jackpot: $154K
Keno: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 13, 20, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 39, 42, 45, 49, 57, 60, 71, 75, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♠, 8♥, 6♦, 8♣, 3♥
