LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 454, 3349

Evening: 671, 7232

Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 14, 17, 39

Double Play: 6, 16, 23, 35, 36

Wednesday jackpot: $193K

Keno: 1, 7, 12, 13, 25, 33, 36, 45, 51, 53, 56, 58, 59, 60, 62, 64, 69, 70, 75, 77, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 5, 3, 5, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/02/25/michigan-lottery-numbers/111370144/