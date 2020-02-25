Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 25
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 454, 3349
Evening: 671, 7232
Fantasy 5: 5, 12, 14, 17, 39
Double Play: 6, 16, 23, 35, 36
Wednesday jackpot: $193K
Keno: 1, 7, 12, 13, 25, 33, 36, 45, 51, 53, 56, 58, 59, 60, 62, 64, 69, 70, 75, 77, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: J♥, 5♥, 3♣, 5♠, A♣
