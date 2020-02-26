Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 26
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 383, 7189
Evening: 772, 5966
Fantasy 5: 5, 7, 11, 25, 33
Double Play: 20, 26, 32, 33, 37
Thursday jackpot: $193K
Keno: 1, 3, 10, 13, 14, 24, 25, 26, 28, 35, 38, 39, 50, 53, 56, 57, 61, 62, 69, 75, 76, 78
Poker Lotto: 8♠, 3♣, 4♠, 10♠, 10♦
Classic Lotto: 6, 28, 37, 42, 43, 46
Double Play: 4, 7, 8, 10, 26, 41
Saturday jackpot: $1.25M
