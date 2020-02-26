LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 383, 7189

Evening: 772, 5966

Fantasy 5: 5, 7, 11, 25, 33

Double Play: 20, 26, 32, 33, 37

Thursday jackpot: $193K

Keno: 1, 3, 10, 13, 14, 24, 25, 26, 28, 35, 38, 39, 50, 53, 56, 57, 61, 62, 69, 75, 76, 78

Poker Lotto: 8, 3, 4, 10, 10

Classic Lotto: 6, 28, 37, 42, 43, 46

Double Play: 4, 7, 8, 10, 26, 41

Saturday jackpot: $1.25M

