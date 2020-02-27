Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Feb. 27
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 601, 0667
Evening: 360, 1943
Fantasy 5: 7, 10, 12, 17, 27
Double Play: 6, 18, 22, 34, 35
Friday jackpot: $298K
Keno: 1, 11, 12, 17, 18, 21, 28, 29, 37, 38, 43, 45, 49, 51, 55, 57, 61, 62, 64, 65, 66, 79
Poker Lotto: 9♣, 4♣, 2♠, 6♦, Q♦
