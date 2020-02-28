Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Feb. 28
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 541, 9928
Evening: 094, 6444
Fantasy 5: 6, 19, 27, 35, 36
Double Play: 7, 10, 11, 20, 31
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 8, 15, 16, 19, 20, 23, 27, 31, 36, 37, 45, 46, 51, 55, 57, 63, 68, 69, 72, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 7♠, 9♦, Q♠, 3♥, 7♥
Mega Millions: 2, 3, 14, 41, 64; 17
Friday jackpot: $60M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/02/28/michigan-lottery-numbers/111382290/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments