These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 541, 9928

Evening: 094, 6444

Fantasy 5: 6, 19, 27, 35, 36

Double Play: 7, 10, 11, 20, 31

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 8, 15, 16, 19, 20, 23, 27, 31, 36, 37, 45, 46, 51, 55, 57, 63, 68, 69, 72, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, 9, Q, 3, 7

Mega Millions: 2, 3, 14, 41, 64; 17

Friday jackpot: $60M

