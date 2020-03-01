Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Feb. 29
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Feb. 29:
Classic Lotto 47: 01-19-20-28-38-39
Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million
Poker Lotto: JC-KH-KS-10C-9H
Midday Daily 3: 8-1-4
Midday Daily 4: 0-6-7-2
Daily 3: 7-4-5
Daily 4: 8-2-9-3
Fantasy 5: 01-02-08-16-17
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 02-07-10-12-14-15-17-31-37-38-43-45-49-52-55-57-62-63-65-76-78-79
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Powerball: 24-44-46-50-51, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/03/01/michigan-lotteries-drawn-saturday-feb/111386866/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments