Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, March 1
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 669, 6005
Evening: 020, 6165
Fantasy 5: 2, 3, 12, 24, 25
Double Play: 11, 15, 22, 27, 29
Monday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 6, 9, 12, 15, 16, 22, 25, 27, 30, 36, 38, 46, 50, 51, 53, 61, 63, 64, 67, 73, 74, 78
Poker Lotto: Q♥, 6♥, 7♦, 4♣, 9♠
