Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, March 2
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 741, 6272
Evening: 117, 8074
Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 19, 23, 39
Double Play: 18, 19, 25, 31, 38
Tuesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 5, 8, 12, 14, 18, 25, 27, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 41, 63, 69, 70, 74, 78, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♣, 7♦, 7♣, 6♥, 4♣
Lucky for Life: 6, 13, 24, 32, 40; 13
