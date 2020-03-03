Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, March 3
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 507, 1750
Evening: 061, 2889
Fantasy 5: 6, 14, 20, 24, 39
Double Play: 3, 7, 21, 31, 32
Wednesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 5, 7, 10, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 29, 34, 35, 42, 44, 46, 51, 59, 62, 71, 74, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: J♠, 3♠, 4♣, 8♣, 10♦
