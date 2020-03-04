Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 4
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 196, 6146
Evening: 535, 1413
Fantasy 5: 9, 12, 17, 26, 30
Double Play: 18, 30, 34, 35, 37
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 9, 14, 18, 21, 22, 27, 28, 34, 40, 43, 44, 47, 49, 50, 53, 55, 61, 67, 71, 75, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: 2♠, 10♥, 6♣, Q♠, 2♥
Classic Lotto: 4, 9, 10, 17, 33, 42
Double Play: 8, 11, 20, 28, 42, 44
Saturday jackpot: $1.3M
