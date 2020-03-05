Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, March 5
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 795, 5137
Evening: 513, 2434
Fantasy 5: 4, 11, 12, 20, 22
Double Play: 7, 14, 23, 30, 34
Friday jackpot: $160K
Keno: 4, 5, 11, 15, 16, 20, 21, 30, 32, 33, 38, 40, 41, 51, 54, 58, 63, 68, 69, 75, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: Q♣, J♣, Q♠, 2♣, 10♠
