Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, March 6
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 672, 9610
Evening: 660, 7048
Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 15, 24, 28
Double Play: 5, 18, 28, 35, 39
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 4, 12, 13, 19, 21, 24, 25, 26, 28, 41, 43, 49, 50, 52, 56, 59, 61, 75, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 6♣, K♥, 3♦, 9♥, J♥
