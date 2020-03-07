LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 10-18-20-28-29-31

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Poker Lotto: KC-QS-5C-10D-3H

Midday Daily 3: 4-8-3

Midday Daily 4: 9-3-3-3

Daily 3: 6-6-4

 Daily 4: 8-9-0-7

Fantasy 5: 04-13-19-26-39

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 01-05-11-13-16-17-20-22-25-26-27-30-35-40-46-51-54-55-59-64-70-71

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Powerball Estimated jackpot: $100 million

