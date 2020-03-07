Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, March 7
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 10-18-20-28-29-31
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
Poker Lotto: KC-QS-5C-10D-3H
Midday Daily 3: 4-8-3
Midday Daily 4: 9-3-3-3
Daily 3: 6-6-4
Daily 4: 8-9-0-7
Fantasy 5: 04-13-19-26-39
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 01-05-11-13-16-17-20-22-25-26-27-30-35-40-46-51-54-55-59-64-70-71
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $75 million
Powerball Estimated jackpot: $100 million
