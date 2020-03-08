LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 685, 4977

Evening: 590, 2334

Fantasy 5: 6, 8, 20, 26, 28

Double Play: 8, 11, 22, 29, 30

Monday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 3, 7, 8, 14, 24, 27, 34, 35, 37, 40, 41, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55, 59, 62, 70,74, 79

Poker Lotto: K, 2, 2, 7, 4

