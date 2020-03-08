Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, March 8
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 685, 4977
Evening: 590, 2334
Fantasy 5: 6, 8, 20, 26, 28
Double Play: 8, 11, 22, 29, 30
Monday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 3, 7, 8, 14, 24, 27, 34, 35, 37, 40, 41, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55, 59, 62, 70,74, 79
Poker Lotto: K♠, 2♠, 2♥, 7♦, 4♣
